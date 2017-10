** India’s Bajaj Auto Ltd rises as much as 3.3 pct to a record high of 3,212.95 rupees

** Nifty Auto index rises as much as 2.4 pct, in its biggest intraday pct gain since Feb 1

** Automaker said on Monday its Sept total sales rose 13.8 pct

** Up to Friday’s close, stock had risen 18.1 pct this year, compared with 18.3 pct increase in Nifty auto index