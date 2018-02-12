FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Singapore Airshow
Sports
Budget 2018
Pictures
India Market News
February 12, 2018 / 5:39 AM / a day ago

BUZZ-India's Bank of Baroda climbs after earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Lender Bank of Baroda’s shares rise as much as 6.8 pct to 166.9 rupees in biggest pct gain since Oct 26

** Q3 profit fell nearly 56 pct to 1.12 bln rupees ($17.43 mln), company said on Friday

** Fresh stress loan formation moderated, Goldman Sachs analysts say; maintain “neutral” at 189 rupees PT

** Expect operating profit to improve gradually as lending growth picks up, but profitability seen lower than peers - Goldman

** Continue to expect moderation in bad loans - Morgan Stanley analysts; maintain “equalweight” and PT of 185 rupees

** Trends broadly reflect strengthening core profitability, peak stress, elevated provision needs - Jefferies; adds NPL (non-performing loan) recognition has nearly run its course

$1 = 64.2550 Indian rupees

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.