BUZZ-India's Bank of Baroda climbs after earnings

** Lender Bank of Baroda’s shares rise as much as 6.8 pct to 166.9 rupees in biggest pct gain since Oct 26

** Q3 profit fell nearly 56 pct to 1.12 bln rupees ($17.43 mln), company said on Friday

** Fresh stress loan formation moderated, Goldman Sachs analysts say; maintain “neutral” at 189 rupees PT

** Expect operating profit to improve gradually as lending growth picks up, but profitability seen lower than peers - Goldman

** Continue to expect moderation in bad loans - Morgan Stanley analysts; maintain “equalweight” and PT of 185 rupees

** Trends broadly reflect strengthening core profitability, peak stress, elevated provision needs - Jefferies; adds NPL (non-performing loan) recognition has nearly run its course