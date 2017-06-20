FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BUZZ-India's Bank of Baroda hits near 3-month low; technicals indicate more downside
COMPANY RESULTS

SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
Middle East

Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
PHOTO FOCUS

Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
#India Market News
June 20, 2017 / 5:09 AM / 2 months ago

BUZZ-India's Bank of Baroda hits near 3-month low; technicals indicate more downside

1 Min Read

** Bank of Baroda shares fall as much as 1.52 pct to 165.5 rupees, their lowest since 24 Mar

** Stock price cuts below its 200 day Simple Moving Average (SMA), seen negative for the stock tmsnrt.rs/2rPYBhg

** Stock also breaks a support at 166.9, the 38.2 pct Fibonacci retracement level of the uptrend from the Feb 12, 2016 low to May 5, 2017 high

** Trend Intensity indicator (TI) also rises to 17, indicating the start of a new downtrend

** Stock is up 9.55 pct this year as of Monday’s close, underperforming Nifty PSU Bank Index which gained 16.93 pct in the same period

RM: gaurav.dogra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

