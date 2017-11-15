FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-India's Bank of Baroda rises; brokerages raise targets after Q2 results
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Ahmadi minority fear becoming election scapegoat
Pakistan
Ahmadi minority fear becoming election scapegoat
In post-Asia trip speech, Trump makes news ... with water
World
In post-Asia trip speech, Trump makes news ... with water
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Market News
November 15, 2017 / 4:21 AM / in a day

BUZZ-India's Bank of Baroda rises; brokerages raise targets after Q2 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares of state-run Bank of Baroda Ltd rise as much as 3.4 pct to 180.30 rupees, their highest since Oct. 30

** Bank posted a 36 pct fall in Sept-qtr net profit due to higher provisions for bad loans

** Gross NPA ratio declined to 11.16 pct in Sept-qtr from 11.40 pct previous qtr

** CIMB raises price target to 220 rupees from 190 rupees, retains “add” rating on the stock; says asset quality pressures are receding and growth outlook remains robust

** “Q2 trends reflects a steady improvement in core fundamentals and NPL recognition nearing completion, although we won’t rule out a few lumpy slippages” - Jefferies

** Jefferies raises its target price to 180 rupees from 155 rupees, maintains “hold”

** 23 of 42 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, 12 “hold” and 7 “sell” or lower; their median PT is 180 rupees - Thomson Reuters Eikon data

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.