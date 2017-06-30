FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BUZZ-India's Bank of Baroda surges on Nomura upgrade
#India Market News
June 30, 2017 / 9:22 AM / a month ago

BUZZ-India's Bank of Baroda surges on Nomura upgrade

1 Min Read

** Shares of state-owned Bank of Baroda Ltd surges as much as 4 pct

** Nomura upgraded stock to 'buy' from 'neutral' on Thursday, keeps TP at 200 rupees

** Cites early stress recognition and "high" non-performing asset coverage of 58 pct for upgrade

** Nomura says the higher NPA coverage should lead to lower profit hit in FY18

** Expects Bank of Baroda to post better pre-provision operating profit, in part to improving net interest margins

** Up to Thursday's close, stock has risen 1.4 pct this year vs Nifty PSU Bank index's growth of 9.98 pct

