** Shares of Indian banks rise after the government sought parliament approval for 800 bln rupees ($12.62 bln) extra spending to recapitalise state banks

** Nifty PSU bank index gains as much as 2.9 pct in its biggest intraday pct gain since Dec. 18

** State Bank of India rises 2 pct and was among the biggest drivers of the NSE index, which was 0.32 pct higher

** IDBI Bank up 8.7 pct, Bank of India 4.6 pct, Punjab National Bank 4.4 pct