February 5, 2018 / 5:15 AM / 2 days ago

BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel climbs; Singtel raises stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd rise as much as 3.6 pct to 437.6 rupees in a sliding market

** Stock top pct gainer on both indexes; posts biggest intraday pct gain since Jan 5

** Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (Singtel) to spend up to $413 mln to raise stake in Bharti Telecom, the holding company for Bharti Airtel, to 48.9 pct

** Deal, to be done via preferential share allotment, will raise Singtel’s stake in Bharti Airtel, India’s biggest mobile carrier to 39.5 pct

** Up to Friday’s close, stock had declined 20 pct this year

