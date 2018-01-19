FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2018 / 4:02 AM / 2 days ago

BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel falls on Q3 profit miss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Bharti Airtel Ltd slides as much as 2.3 pct to 483.50 rupees - lowest since Dec 6, 2017

** India’s biggest mobile carrier posted smaller-than-expected quarterly net profit after country’s telecoms regulator more than halved interconnection fees last year

** Q3 Revenue from mobile services in India fell 22.2 pct to 107.51 bln rupees

** Interconnect usage charges (IUC) cut drives 17 pct q-o-q drop in India wireless EBITDA, severely impeding profitability of India business - Nomura in note; maintains ‘buy’ rating

** While consol EBITDA was in-line, sub-par financials of India mobile business pose risk to brokerage’s forecast earnings for Bharti Airtel- analysts add

** Up to Thursday’s close, stock had risen 57.7 pct in 12 months

