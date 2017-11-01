BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel hits highest in nearly a decade

** Bharti Airtel’s shares rise as much as 4.8 pct to highest since Dec 2007

** Airtel reported Q2 net profit of 3.43 bln rupees ($52.98 mln), its smallest profit in 19 qtrs but above average estimate of 3.03 bln rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data

** Co was approached by global investors interested in a controlling stake in mobile masts unit Bharti Infratel Ltd , Airtel said on Tuesday

** Credit Suisse analysts raise stock target price to 430 rupees from 400 rupees, saying co’s ability to “maintain margins in India mobile in a seasonally weak quarter with 5 pct revenue decline is commendable”

** CLSA upgrades stock to ‘buy’ from ‘underperform’, target price to 637 rupees from 430 rupees; says consolidation in India and Africa turnaround are “reviving Bharti’s long-term growth”

** Seventeen of 32 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, seven “hold” and eight “sell” or lower; their median target price is 467.50 rupees - Thomson Reuters Eikon data ($1 = 64.7400 Indian rupees)