FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel hits highest in nearly a decade
Sections
Featured
Privacy concerns loom over iPhone X
Apple
Privacy concerns loom over iPhone X
Suspect's New Jersey city a haven for Muslim immigrants
New York Attack
Suspect's New Jersey city a haven for Muslim immigrants
Body broker involved in 2014 murder: police
Special Report
Editor's Picks
Body broker involved in 2014 murder: police
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Market News
November 1, 2017 / 4:12 AM / a day ago

BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel hits highest in nearly a decade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Bharti Airtel’s shares rise as much as 4.8 pct to highest since Dec 2007

** Airtel reported Q2 net profit of 3.43 bln rupees ($52.98 mln), its smallest profit in 19 qtrs but above average estimate of 3.03 bln rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data

** Co was approached by global investors interested in a controlling stake in mobile masts unit Bharti Infratel Ltd , Airtel said on Tuesday

** Credit Suisse analysts raise stock target price to 430 rupees from 400 rupees, saying co’s ability to “maintain margins in India mobile in a seasonally weak quarter with 5 pct revenue decline is commendable”

** CLSA upgrades stock to ‘buy’ from ‘underperform’, target price to 637 rupees from 430 rupees; says consolidation in India and Africa turnaround are “reviving Bharti’s long-term growth”

** Seventeen of 32 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, seven “hold” and eight “sell” or lower; their median target price is 467.50 rupees - Thomson Reuters Eikon data ($1 = 64.7400 Indian rupees)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.