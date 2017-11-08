BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel slumps on stake sale by Qatari shareholder

** Bharti Airtel Ltd falls as much as 5.7 pct to 485.25 rupees, its fourth consecutive session of losses

** Three Pillars Pte Ltd, an affiliate of Qatar Foundation, plans to sell 5 pct stake in the telecom operator for about 95 bln rupees ($1.46 bln), a term sheet seen by Reuters showed

** Investor has put up 199.9 mln shares in Airtel for sale in a price range of 473-490 rupees per share - term sheet

** Price range is at a discount of 4.7-8.0 pct to stock’s closing price on Tuesday

** Stock top loser on both NSE and BSE indexes

** Posts biggest intra-day pct fall since Sept. 20 ($1 = 65.0500 Indian rupees)