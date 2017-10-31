FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-India's Bharti Infratel falls on weak Q2
October 31, 2017 / 4:36 AM / a day ago

BUZZ-India's Bharti Infratel falls on weak Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Bharti Infratel Ltd’s shares drop as much as 2.3 pct to 420 rupees; stock among top pct losers on the NSE index

** The mobile tower operator on Monday reported a 17 pct drop in Q2 profit, falling short of analysts’ estimates

** Core rental revenues from mobile towers came in below estimates due to a slump in new tenancy additions, according to CLSA analysts

** “Slump in new tenancies was due to the combined impact of slowdown in site rollout by Reliance Jio and exit of smaller operators”

** Separately, co also said it would consider buying the rest of Indus Towers, as its two partners in JV look to sell their stakes as part of their merger deal

** “The merger will likely improve Bharti Infratel’s capital structure,” said CLSA, which has a “buy” rating on the stock with a PT of 490 rupees

** 9 of the 26 analysts covering the stock have a ”buy“ rating, 11 have ”hold, while 6 rate it “sell”; median PT is 405 rupees - Thomson Reuters data

** Stock had risen about 25 pct this year up to Monday’s close

