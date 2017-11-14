BUZZ-India's Bharti Infratel falls; parent Bharti Airtel selling stake

** Mobile masts operator Bharti Infratel Ltd falls as much as 4.1 pct to 398.35 rupees, its lowest since Oct. 9

** Parent company Bharti Airtel Ltd’s unit Nettle Infrastructure Investments Ltd is selling a stake worth about 26.17 bln rupees in Bharti Infratel on Tuesday

** Nettle selling shares in 400-415.5 rupees/shr range; a 3.7 pct discount to stock’s closing price on Monday at the lower end of the price range

** Data shows 69.7 million shares change hands in three block deals on the National Stock Exchange in early trade