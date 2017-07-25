FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-India's Bharti Infratel hits over 1-1/2-yr high after June-quarter results
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Market News
July 25, 2017 / 5:22 AM / 3 months ago

BUZZ-India's Bharti Infratel hits over 1-1/2-yr high after June-quarter results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Bharti Infratel Ltd surges as much as 3.9 pct to 425 rupees, its highest since Jan 6, 2016

** Telecom tower co says it added 7,795 net co-locations in June quarter on consolidated basis, its highest since its IPO (bit.ly/2uSkp1p)

** Co posted June-qtr consolidated revenue from ops of 35.24 bln rupees ($547.46 mln), up 9.8 pct, with sharing revenue per tower/month up 7.8 pct y/y

** But June-qtr profit after tax fell 12 pct due to higher tax expenses

** Nomura says it expects stock price reaction to be positive as tenancy surge and EBITDA margin uptick bode well even though PAT was below consensus

** Stock had risen 19.1 pct this year as of Monday’s close ($1 = 64.3700 Indian rupees)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.