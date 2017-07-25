BUZZ-India's Bharti Infratel hits over 1-1/2-yr high after June-quarter results

** Bharti Infratel Ltd surges as much as 3.9 pct to 425 rupees, its highest since Jan 6, 2016

** Telecom tower co says it added 7,795 net co-locations in June quarter on consolidated basis, its highest since its IPO (bit.ly/2uSkp1p)

** Co posted June-qtr consolidated revenue from ops of 35.24 bln rupees ($547.46 mln), up 9.8 pct, with sharing revenue per tower/month up 7.8 pct y/y

** But June-qtr profit after tax fell 12 pct due to higher tax expenses

** Nomura says it expects stock price reaction to be positive as tenancy surge and EBITDA margin uptick bode well even though PAT was below consensus

** Stock had risen 19.1 pct this year as of Monday's close ($1 = 64.3700 Indian rupees)