FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 days ago
BUZZ-India's Bharti Infratel hits over 1-1/2-yr high after June-quarter results
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India still in bubble territory
Markets WeekAhead
India still in bubble territory
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
asia
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Market News
July 25, 2017 / 5:22 AM / 12 days ago

BUZZ-India's Bharti Infratel hits over 1-1/2-yr high after June-quarter results

1 Min Read

** Bharti Infratel Ltd surges as much as 3.9 pct to 425 rupees, its highest since Jan 6, 2016

** Telecom tower co says it added 7,795 net co-locations in June quarter on consolidated basis, its highest since its IPO (bit.ly/2uSkp1p)

** Co posted June-qtr consolidated revenue from ops of 35.24 bln rupees ($547.46 mln), up 9.8 pct, with sharing revenue per tower/month up 7.8 pct y/y

** But June-qtr profit after tax fell 12 pct due to higher tax expenses

** Nomura says it expects stock price reaction to be positive as tenancy surge and EBITDA margin uptick bode well even though PAT was below consensus

** Stock had risen 19.1 pct this year as of Monday's close ($1 = 64.3700 Indian rupees)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.