FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-India's Bharti Infratel rises; report says co in talks with KKR-led group
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
Technology
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Market News
October 11, 2017 / 4:21 AM / 6 days ago

BUZZ-India's Bharti Infratel rises; report says co in talks with KKR-led group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares of Bharti Infratel Ltd rise as much as 2.9 pct to 411.50 rupees in early trade; stock top pct gainer on NSE index

** KKR-led consortium in talks to buy Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers in a bid worth $11 bln, the Economic Times reports, citing people aware of the matter (bit.ly/2gc6zBI)

** Consortium comprises of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and GIC Singapore, the paper says

** Bharti Infratel, which currently owns 42 pct in Indus Towers, will buy out all or almost all of the 58 pct stake that other partners Vodafone, Idea Cellular and Providence Equity Partners hold in Indus Towers, the paper says

** Bharti Infratel could not be immediately reached for comment

** Bharti Infratel stock gained about 16 pct this year through Tuesday’s close

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.