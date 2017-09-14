FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Company News
September 14, 2017 / 6:48 AM / a month ago

BUZZ-India's BHEL jumps; Japan's Abe says BHEL, Kawasaki Heavy Ind to make bullet train carriages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd’s shares surge as much as 10.2 pct to 145.85 rupees, highest since Aug. 2

** BHEL and Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd to make carriages for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train - Japan’s Prime minister Shinzo Abe said in speech on Thursday

** Abe, along with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, launched the high-speed bullet train project in Gujarat

** BHEL said in June it signed agreement with Kawasaki Heavy Industries for manufacturing stainless steel coaches for metros

** Over 29 mln shares changed hands, 7.8 times their 30-day avg

** Up to Wednesday’s close, stock had risen 9.2 pct this year

