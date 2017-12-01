BUZZ-India's Biocon hits record high; EU regulator OKs marketing applications for generic cancer drugs

** Biocon Ltd jumped as much as 3.6 pct to touch a record high of 447.60 rupees

** Co, partner Mylan N.V. said on Thursday that European Medicines Agency (EMA) accepted marketing authorization applications for proposed generic drugs trastuzumab, pegfilgrastim

** Trastuzumab is used as a treatment for breast and gastric cancers while pegfilgrastim is used to bolster neutrophils, a kind of white blood cell, in cancer patients treated with chemotherapy

** Up to Thursday’s close, stock had risen 36.49 pct this year