** Shares of Biocon Ltd surge as much as 6.4 pct, their biggest intraday pct gain since Nov. 17

** Co’s aseptic drug product facility gets Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) with voluntary action indicated (VAI) status from U.S. Food and Drug Administration

** EIR clears the way for exports from the biopharmaceutical co’s facility to U.S.

** Up to Friday’s close, shares of the Bengaluru-based co had risen about 24 pct this year