** India’s Biocon Ltd rises as much as 3.6 pct to 369.85 rupees, highest since Aug 8

** U.S. FDA completes inspection of co’s facility in Vishakhapatnam without any observations - Biocon

** No form 483, which is a notice outlining violations in facility, was issued - Biocon

** Up to Monday’s close, stock had risen 12.7 pct this year