#Company News
August 4, 2017 / 4:36 AM / in 2 months

BUZZ-India's Biocon slides on reports of US FDA observations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares of Biocon Ltd fall as much as 7.6 pct to 346.70 rupees - its biggest intraday pct loss since March 2

** U.S. FDA issued 10 observations pointing at aseptic practices after an inspection at the drugmaker’s plant in Bengaluru, media reports said citing a Form 483 issued on the regulator’s website

** The regulator earlier issued a form 483 with 8 observations in April for the Bengaluru facility

** Shares of other Indian drugmakers are also down - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd falls as much as 4.5 pct, Cadila Healthcare Ltd loses as much as 2.9 pct

** Nifty pharma index slips as much as 2.5 pct in its biggest intraday pct loss since May 29

** Up to Thursday’s close, Biocon’s stock had risen 18.4 pct this year

