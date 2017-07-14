BUZZ-India's Biocon surges; U.S. FDA committee recommends approval of drug

** Shares of Biocon Ltd up as much as 10 pct at 404.45 rupees - highest since June 2002

** U.S. FDA's Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee of experts unanimously recommended approval of breast cancer treatment Trastuzumab, developed by Mylan NV and Biocon

** The FDA's final decision is pending, but agency typically sides with the recommendation of the panel, although it is not required to do so

** Mylan and Biocon are exclusive partners on a broad portfolio of biosimilar and insulin products

** Up to Thursday's close, Biocon's shares had risen 16 pct this year