FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BUZZ-India's BPCL falls as Q1 profit slumps
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
North Korea holds off on Guam missile plan
WORLD
North Korea holds off on Guam missile plan
Dhoni no automatic choice for one-day matches: chief selector
CRICKET
Dhoni no automatic choice for one-day matches: chief selector
India celebrates Independence Day
India at 70
India celebrates Independence Day
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Market News
August 14, 2017 / 3:57 AM / a day ago

BUZZ-India's BPCL falls as Q1 profit slumps

1 Min Read

** Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd's (BPCL) shares fall as much as 2.3 pct to 473 rupees

** Q1 profit slumped 72 pct to 7.45 bln rupees ($116.50 million), missing analysts' estimates, according to Thomson Reuters data

** Gross refining margin (GRM) fell to $4.88 per barrel from $6.09 per barrel last year, BPCL said on Friday

** "Lower-than-expected GRMs and higher inventory/forex losses could be negative for BPCL," Nomura analysts wrote in a note, adding that BPCL's numbers were weaker than peers ($1 = 63.9500 Indian rupees)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.