BUZZ-India's BPCL falls as Q1 profit slumps

** Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd's (BPCL) shares fall as much as 2.3 pct to 473 rupees

** Q1 profit slumped 72 pct to 7.45 bln rupees ($116.50 million), missing analysts' estimates, according to Thomson Reuters data

** Gross refining margin (GRM) fell to $4.88 per barrel from $6.09 per barrel last year, BPCL said on Friday

** "Lower-than-expected GRMs and higher inventory/forex losses could be negative for BPCL," Nomura analysts wrote in a note, adding that BPCL's numbers were weaker than peers ($1 = 63.9500 Indian rupees)