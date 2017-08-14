FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-India's BPCL falls as Q1 profit slumps
August 14, 2017 / 3:57 AM / 2 months ago

BUZZ-India's BPCL falls as Q1 profit slumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd’s (BPCL) shares fall as much as 2.3 pct to 473 rupees

** Q1 profit slumped 72 pct to 7.45 bln rupees ($116.50 million), missing analysts’ estimates, according to Thomson Reuters data

** Gross refining margin (GRM) fell to $4.88 per barrel from $6.09 per barrel last year, BPCL said on Friday

** “Lower-than-expected GRMs and higher inventory/forex losses could be negative for BPCL,” Nomura analysts wrote in a note, adding that BPCL’s numbers were weaker than peers ($1 = 63.9500 Indian rupees)

