BUZZ-India's BPCL falls as Sept-qtr profit misses street views
November 13, 2017 / 5:18 AM / a day ago

BUZZ-India's BPCL falls as Sept-qtr profit misses street views

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd fall as much as 3.6 pct, post their biggest intraday pct loss since Sept 26

** Company's Sept-qtr profit surged 81 pct to 23.57 bln rupees ($360.76 mln), state-run refiner said on Friday bit.ly/2hvN8ER

** Profit miss analysts’ forecast of 24.56 bln rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data

** BPCL’s profit miss estimates on lower inventory gains and weak refining performance - CLSA analysts

** Average GRM for the quarter was $7.97 per barrel

** CLSA, which still sees a 4 pct downside on stock, retains stock’s rating as “sell”

** Up to Friday’s close, stock up 23.8 pct this year ($1 = 65.3350 Indian rupees)

