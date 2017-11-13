BUZZ-India's BPCL falls as Sept-qtr profit misses street views

** Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd fall as much as 3.6 pct, post their biggest intraday pct loss since Sept 26

** Company's Sept-qtr profit surged 81 pct to 23.57 bln rupees ($360.76 mln), state-run refiner said on Friday bit.ly/2hvN8ER

** Profit miss analysts’ forecast of 24.56 bln rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data

** BPCL’s profit miss estimates on lower inventory gains and weak refining performance - CLSA analysts

** Average GRM for the quarter was $7.97 per barrel

** CLSA, which still sees a 4 pct downside on stock, retains stock’s rating as “sell”

** Up to Friday’s close, stock up 23.8 pct this year ($1 = 65.3350 Indian rupees)