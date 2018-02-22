FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2018 / 4:09 AM / 2 days ago

BUZZ-India's Britannia Industries: CS initiates with 'outperform'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Credit Suisse initiates coverage of biscuit maker Britannia Industries with “outperform” rating and PT of 5,550 rupees, expecting co to gain market share gradually to high-30s from 32 pct at present

** Margin should expand from FY19 - CS

** Britannia “has the ‘right to win’ in many food categories outside of biscuits” too - CS analysts

** Twenty three of 31 brokerages covering stock rate it “buy” or higher, seven “hold” and one “sell”; median PT 5,205 rupees

** Britannia shares rise as much as 1 pct to 4,819.75 rupees

