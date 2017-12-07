FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-India's BSE rises; Nomura initiates with 'Neutral'
#India Market News
December 7, 2017 / 5:56 AM / a day ago

BUZZ-India's BSE rises; Nomura initiates with 'Neutral'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares of stock exchange co BSE Ltd rise as much as 1.06 pct to 923.5 rupees and were set to break a 2 straight session of losses

** Stock posts biggest intraday pct gain since Nov 13

** Nomura starts coverage on stock with ‘Neutral’ rating, TP of 1,000 rupees

** Says exchange has gradually lost market share in equities, but is diversifying into other segments, such as non-equity classes, depositary/clearning business

** Nomura says expect large part of value for the exchange co to continue coming from non-core segments

** 5 out of 6 analysts have a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock, with one having ‘Hold’ ; median price target of 1,212.50 rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

