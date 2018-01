BUZZ-India's Capital First hits near decade high on IDFC Bank deal

** Capital First Ltd jumps as much as 7.7 pct to 901.85 rupees, its highest since Feb 2008

** IDFC Bank Ltd rises as much as 2.2 pct to 69 rupees

** IDFC Bank will buy Capital First in a share swap deal valued at about $1.5 bln to boost its retail lending activities

** Proposed merger favours Capital First on valuations, but deal brings in more strategic positives for IDFC Bank vs Capital First - Jefferies says in a note

** For Capital First, the most visible synergy lies in lower cost of funds and access to growth capital as a bank - Jefferies

** CLSA says merger positive for IDFC Bank as it offers a chance to scale-up its retail lending franchise, with Capital First transitioning into a bank

** Capital First stock has risen 34.4 pct in 12 months up to Friday, while IDFC Bank shares gained 7.1 pct