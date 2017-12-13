FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-India's cement stocks rally after Supreme Court removes petcoke ban
#India Market News
December 13, 2017 / 9:18 AM / a day ago

BUZZ-India's cement stocks rally after Supreme Court removes petcoke ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares of J K Cement Ltd rise as much as 8.4 pct, Shree Cement Ltd gains 7 pct and JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd climbs 5.4 pct

** India’s top court on Wednesday allowed the cement industry to use petcoke as a feedstock, which had been banned last month to clean up the air in Delhi and its neighbouring states

** “Cement companies are largely dependent on petcoke as they are about 15-20 pct cheaper than coal which helps them cut down on power cost,” says an analyst with a Mumbai-based brokerage firm

** UltraTech Cement Ltd rises as much as 3 pct, while Ambuja Cement Ltd and ACC Ltd gain 1.9 pct and 1.4 pct, respectively

