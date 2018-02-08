BUZZ-India's Cipla surges after third-quarter results

** Shares of Cipla Ltd surge as much as 6.85 pct to 608.2 rupees, in their biggest intraday pct gain since Nov 2016
** Stock top pct gainer on NSE index
** India’s fourth-largest drugmaker by revenue on Wednesday reported 7 pct jump in Q3 net profit on strong domestic sales
** Cipla continues to stand out vs peers due to lower presence in U.S. generic market, good execution on initiatives - Citi
** Citi maintains “Buy” rating and reiterates co as a top sector pick
** Nineteen of 36 brokerages covering stock rate it “buy” or higher, 5 have “sell” or lower, and 12 have “hold” ratings; median PT 627.5 rupees - Thomson Reuters nEiko data