February 8, 2018 / 4:40 AM / a day ago

BUZZ-India's Cipla surges after third-quarter results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares of Cipla Ltd surge as much as 6.85 pct to 608.2 rupees, in their biggest intraday pct gain since Nov 2016

** Stock top pct gainer on NSE index

** India’s fourth-largest drugmaker by revenue on Wednesday reported 7 pct jump in Q3 net profit on strong domestic sales

** Cipla continues to stand out vs peers due to lower presence in U.S. generic market, good execution on initiatives - Citi

** Citi maintains “Buy” rating and reiterates co as a top sector pick

** Nineteen of 36 brokerages covering stock rate it “buy” or higher, 5 have “sell” or lower, and 12 have “hold” ratings; median PT 627.5 rupees - Thomson Reuters nEiko data

