FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-India's Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals rises on upbeat Q2 earnings
Sections
Featured
Maruti Suzuki says will have to move to electric cars
Company Results
Maruti Suzuki says will have to move to electric cars
Catalan police call for neutrality as Spain exerts control
CATALONIA
Catalan police call for neutrality as Spain exerts control
Mystery space object may be first confirmed interstellar visitor
Editor's Picks
Mystery space object may be first confirmed interstellar visitor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Market News
October 27, 2017 / 4:24 AM / a day ago

BUZZ-India's Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals rises on upbeat Q2 earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd rise as much as 6.2 pct to 229.9 rupees, their highest since Aug 16

** Stock posts biggest intraday pct gain since May 24

** Co posted a 23 pct jump in Q2 profit and a 7 pct rise in revenue from operations on Thursday

** “The major surprise was on EBITDA margins, which expanded 247bp YoY despite input cost pressures from high metal prices,” analysts at Credit Suisse said, raising their PT to 290 rupees from 270 rupees with an “outperform” rating

** The rise in profit beat the 22 pct growth that CLSA analysts had expected. Analysts said Crompton Greaves Consumer remains the brokerages’ top pick in the consumer durables space

** Fifteen of 22 analysts covering the stock have a “buy” rating, two have “hold” while five rate it at “sell”; media PT is 252 rupees

** Stock up 48.3 pct this year, as of Thursday’s close

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.