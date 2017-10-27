BUZZ-India's Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals rises on upbeat Q2 earnings

** Shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd rise as much as 6.2 pct to 229.9 rupees, their highest since Aug 16

** Stock posts biggest intraday pct gain since May 24

** Co posted a 23 pct jump in Q2 profit and a 7 pct rise in revenue from operations on Thursday

** “The major surprise was on EBITDA margins, which expanded 247bp YoY despite input cost pressures from high metal prices,” analysts at Credit Suisse said, raising their PT to 290 rupees from 270 rupees with an “outperform” rating

** The rise in profit beat the 22 pct growth that CLSA analysts had expected. Analysts said Crompton Greaves Consumer remains the brokerages’ top pick in the consumer durables space

** Fifteen of 22 analysts covering the stock have a “buy” rating, two have “hold” while five rate it at “sell”; media PT is 252 rupees

** Stock up 48.3 pct this year, as of Thursday’s close