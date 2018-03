** Shares of cement maker Dalmia Bharat Ltd climb as much as 3.9 pct to 2,736.65 rupees, their highest since Feb. 23

** Stock posts biggest intraday pct gain since Feb. 12

** CLSA starts coverage with‘buy’ rating, TP of 3,500 rupees

** Says strong products and efficiency, coupled with fiscal incentives have resulted in industry-leading unit margins

** Up to Wednesday’s close, stock had fallen about 18 pct this year