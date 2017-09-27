BUZZ-India's DEN Networks surges after report RIL in talks to buy co

** Cable television co DEN Networks Ltd surges as much as 12.7 pct in its biggest intraday pct gain since April 18

** Reliance Industries is in talks to buy co, the Economic Times newspaper reports, citing two highly placed sources with direct knowledge of the development bit.ly/2wjPUz4

** DEN is looking at a valuation between 20 bln rupees ($305.09 mln) to 22 bln rupees, the report adds

** Both companies not immediately available for comments

** Reliance has been keen to expand into cable TV distribution business after winning a licence from the government in 2015

** Up to Tuesday’s close, DEN Networks shares had risen 30.5 pct this year

** RIL shares down 0.9 pct ($1 = 65.5550 Indian rupees)