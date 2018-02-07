BUZZ-India's Dish TV gains on Videocon merger hopes

** Shares of satellite TV operator Dish TV India Ltd, rise as much as 4.2 pct to 76.9 rupees

** Company posted Dec-qtr loss on Tuesday, but revival of hope for merger with Videocon d2h Ltd brings relief bit.ly/2BesRec

** Dish TV said it will file documents with India’s capital markets regulator by end-Feb for merger with rival Videocon

** “This (merger update) removes a major overhang as there was speculation that the merger could be called off,” IDFC analysts write in a note

** Change in merger effective date does not change “synergy assumptions much as we were building benefits only from FY19E onwards” - IDFC analysts