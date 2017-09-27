FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-India's Divi's Labs falls; U.S. FDA observations more than procedural -report
#India Market News
September 27, 2017 / 5:42 AM / 21 days ago

BUZZ-India's Divi's Labs falls; U.S. FDA observations more than procedural -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Divi’s Laboratories Ltd falls as much as 9.4 pct to 870.1 rupees

** Observations issued by the U.S. FDA on its Visakhapatnam plant question data integrity and cite inadequate cleaning procedure, news agency BloombergQuint reports (bit.ly/2hwaedM)

** Divi’s Labs said last week it received six observations from the FDA, saying it was procedural in nature

** The drug maker did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment on the BlooombergQuint report

** Stock posts biggest intraday pct fall since March 21

** Stock has fallen about 28 pct in the last 12 months up to Tuesday’s close

