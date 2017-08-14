BUZZ-India's DLF rises; says stake sale in rental arm being finalised

** Shares of DLF Ltd rise as much as 13.7 pct to 176.80 rupees - biggest intraday pct gain since Nov 10, 2016

** Company says in analyst call it is in “final stages of discussion on the documentation” for a transaction involving its rental unit arm

** Adds, the transaction will be put up for board, regulatory and shareholder approval thereafter

** DLF said earlier it was in talks with Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC to sell a 40 pct stake in its property rental unit

** The deal will help deleverage the real estate firm’s balance sheet, analysts say

** Up to Friday’s close, stock had gained about 40 pct this year