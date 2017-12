** Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd rises as much as 6.1 pct to 2326.40 rupees, its highest since Nov 23

** Co gets Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from U.S. FDA for its Formulations Manufacturing Plant-3 in Hyderabad

** Stock top pct gainer on broader NSE index

** Trading volumes cross 30-day average volume of 576,152 in less than an hour into trading

** Stock has shed 28.4 pct this year as of Monday