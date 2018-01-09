FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-India's Electrosteel jumps on report of Vedanta bid
#India Market News
January 9, 2018 / 6:56 AM / 2 days ago

BUZZ-India's Electrosteel jumps on report of Vedanta bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Electrosteel Steels’ shares rise as much as 4.7 pct to 6.7 rupees, their highest since Nov. 8

** Vedanta Ltd submitted the highest bid for Electrosteel with an offer worth around 45 bln rupees ($709.19 mln), The Economic Times reported, citing two people aware of the matter

** The offer may include an additional “sweetener”, the newspaper reported, citing one of its sources

** Electrosteel Steels and Vedanta did not immediately reply to e-mailed queries from Reuters ($1 = 63.4525 Indian rupees)

