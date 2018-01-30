FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 30, 2018 / 5:20 AM / a day ago

BUZZ-India's Emami hits over 3-mth low on Q3 EBITDA miss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares of Emami Ltd slump as much as 6.1 pct to 1,154.85 rupees, lowest since Oct 25, 2017

** Stock posts biggest intraday pct loss since June 21, 2017

** Dec-qtr profit rose 9.5 pct to 1.47 bln rupees ($23.08 mln), co said on Monday

** While Q3 EBITDA was up 2 pct, it was below estimates due to the weak performance of a medicinal oil brand, Macquarie analysts wrote in a note

** The Ayurvedic brand, Kesh King, fell 19 pct, hurt by challenges in wholesale and rural markets, while pressure from a rival medicianl oil brand, Kesh Kanti, also weighed - Macquarie

** Up to Monday’s close, stock had fallen 7.5 pct this year ($1 = 63.6900 Indian rupees)

