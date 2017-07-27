FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
13 days ago
BUZZ-India's Exide Industries up; analyst calls June-quarter results 'strong'
#India Market News
July 27, 2017 / 7:55 AM / 13 days ago

BUZZ-India's Exide Industries up; analyst calls June-quarter results 'strong'

1 Min Read

** Battery storage company Exide Industries Ltd rises as much as 2.7 pct to 223 rupees

** Exide's net profit after tax fell 3.6 pct to 1.89 bln rupees ($29.47 mln) due to higher tax expenses

** Company's June-quarter total income is 23.90 bln rupees compared with 22.80 bln rupees last year

** HDFC Securities calls results "strong", says operating profit margins were stronger than expected

** Adds that it expects "growth momentum to remain strong" from FY2017-19 due to strong auto original equipment manufacturing (OEM) sector and demand for replacement batteries

** HDFC maintains stock rating as "buy" with a target price of 262 rupees

** Stock up 20.6 pct this year, as of Wednesday's close

$1 = 64.1300 Indian rupees

