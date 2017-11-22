FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-India's Future Group firms rise on plan to open 10,000 member-only stores
#India Market News
November 22, 2017 / 4:48 AM / a day ago

BUZZ-India's Future Group firms rise on plan to open 10,000 member-only stores

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares of Future Retail Ltd, part of Indian fashion and retail conglomerate Future Group, surge as much as 11.2 pct to 573.3 rupees, their highest in over two months

** Other group companies, Future Enterprises Ltd, Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd and Future Consumer Ltd up 3.4 - 4.3 pct

** Future Group said on Tuesday it plans to open 10,000 member-only stores by 2022

** Says, will utilize technology and data of Alphabet Inc’s Google and Facebook Inc for growth

** Future Retail’s stock posts best intra-day pct gain since July 21

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
