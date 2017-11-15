FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-India's GAIL falls most in over 3 months; worries over sustaining transmission performance
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Ahmadi minority fear becoming election scapegoat
Pakistan
Ahmadi minority fear becoming election scapegoat
In post-Asia trip speech, Trump makes news ... with water
World
In post-Asia trip speech, Trump makes news ... with water
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Market News
November 15, 2017 / 5:56 AM / a day ago

BUZZ-India's GAIL falls most in over 3 months; worries over sustaining transmission performance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares of GAIL (India) Ltd drop as much as 3.2 pct to their lowest since Oct 24

** Stock posts biggest intraday pct loss since Aug 10

** Gas utility reported a 42 pct jump in Q2 profit that beat analysts’ estimates, but some analysts worry whether the transmission performance could be sustained

** Revenue from natural gas transmission services rose about 9.5 pct to 13.12 bln rupees; LPG transmission services revenue up about 8 pct bit.ly/2hB7jRI

** Strong transmission performance is unlikely to sustain, says Deutsche Bank; keeps its “sell” rating on stock

** CLSA says has clear positive view on Gail’s gas transmission business but fears all these gains could be offset by an expensive long-term U.S. LNG contract in a severely oversupplied global LNG market in next 3-5 years

** GAIL stock, near +1SD of its historical average PE, seems to be ignoring these risks, CLSA says, retains “sell” rating

** Shares of state-run co have risen 38 pct this year until Tuesday

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.