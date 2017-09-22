FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-India's GDP slowdown not a structural dip - Barclays
#India Market News
September 22, 2017 / 11:19 AM / 25 days ago

BUZZ-India's GDP slowdown not a structural dip - Barclays

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Barclays cuts India’s FY 17-18 GDP growth forecast to 6.9 pct y/y from 7.8 pct, after reported Q2 GDP of 5.7 pct came as a “downside surprise”

** But slowdown in GDP growth reflects multiple, sharp “one-off” disruptions due to recent govt reforms such as withdrawal of high-value bank notes, goods and services tax roll-out - Barclays

** Gradual normalisation in economic activity can be expected but growth recovery might face obstacles due to counter-acting factors like spike in Q4 private final consumption spending denting GDP prints - Barclays

** Brokerage sees GDP growth to average sub-7 pct in H2 2017-18

** Click here for a graphic on India's GDP growth and inflation in past three years: reut.rs/2jPQLpb

