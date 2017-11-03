FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma down, Q2 profit falls 4 pct
#India Market News
November 3, 2017 / 4:36 AM / a day ago

BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma down, Q2 profit falls 4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd falls as much as 3 pct in its biggest intraday pct drop in over a month

** Q2 profit down 4 pct to 2.14 bln rupees ($33.14 mln), hurt by lower sales in United States

** Credit Suisse analysts ‘cautious’ on Glenmark, with its “overhang of new competition entering in Mupirocin” - an antibiotic used for superficial skin infections

** Net debt increase of 1.4 bln rupees sequentially is a negative surprise - Credit Suisse analysts

** Sixteen of 32 brokerages covering stock rate it “buy” or higher, 14 “hold” and two “sell” or lower; median PT 763 rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data

$1 = 64.5725 Indian rupees

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
