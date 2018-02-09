BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharmaceuticals hits 44-mth low on disappointing Q3 results

** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd drop as much as 9.6 pct to 524 rupees, lowest since May 28, 2014

** Stock posts biggest intraday pct loss since May 2017

** Pharma co posts 78 pct slump in Dec-qtr consol profit on Thursday

** Co reports disappointing Q3 performance, much lower than our estimates on the margin front - Macquarie

** Says no sequential improvement in U.S. sales and sharp sequential fall in reported EBITDA key negatives

** Macquarie rates stock with ‘outperform’, TP of 728 rupees

** Up to Thursday’s close, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals’ stock had declined 2.5 pct this year

** More than 2 mln shares change hands in early trade, 2 times the 30-day moving avg