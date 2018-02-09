FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Singapore Airshow
Sports
Budget 2018
Pictures
#India Market News
February 9, 2018 / 5:03 AM / 2 days ago

BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharmaceuticals hits 44-mth low on disappointing Q3 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd drop as much as 9.6 pct to 524 rupees, lowest since May 28, 2014

** Stock posts biggest intraday pct loss since May 2017

** Pharma co posts 78 pct slump in Dec-qtr consol profit on Thursday

** Co reports disappointing Q3 performance, much lower than our estimates on the margin front - Macquarie

** Says no sequential improvement in U.S. sales and sharp sequential fall in reported EBITDA key negatives

** Macquarie rates stock with ‘outperform’, TP of 728 rupees

** Up to Thursday’s close, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals’ stock had declined 2.5 pct this year

** More than 2 mln shares change hands in early trade, 2 times the 30-day moving avg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.