BUZZ-India's Gujarat Pipavav rises; Adani Ports seeks to buy stake - report

** Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd rises as much as 4.39 pct to 150.90 rupees, in its biggest intraday pct gain in over a week

** Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd looking to buy controlling stake in Gujarat Pipavav, Mint reported, citing three people close to the development bit.ly/2r3W5ss ** Adani Ports starts talks to buy APM Terminals Management BV's 43.01 pct stake in Gujarat Pipavav and has hired HSBC Holdings Plc as adviser - Mint ** Gujarat Pipavav declined to comment, while Adani Ports was not immediately available for comment ** APM Terminals is the ports and terminals company of maritime giant A.P. Moller-Maersk Group