FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-India's HDFC hits record high on $1.75 bln fundraising deal
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S. oil industry set to break record, upend global trade
Oil
U.S. oil industry set to break record, upend global trade
Sharapova finds her groove on Melbourne return
Australian Open
Sharapova finds her groove on Melbourne return
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Market News
January 15, 2018 / 7:32 AM / in a day

BUZZ-India's HDFC hits record high on $1.75 bln fundraising deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares of Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd rise as much 6.5 pct to their highest ever

** Co on Saturday approved plans to raise 111.04 bln rupees ($1.75 billion) from a preferential share sale to Singapore’s GIC, private equity KKR & Co. LP, Canada’s OMERS, France’s Carmignac and India’s Premji Invest

** Latest fundraising mainly for investing in a share sale by HDFC Bank to maintain the mortgage lender’s 21 pct stake in the bank

** Still, including other stake monetisation plans, Deutsche Bank analysts expect HDFC to raise 270 bln rupees over the next 6-12 months, leaving it a “large pool” to explore organic and inorganic growth opportunities

** Deutsche Bank, which has a “buy” rating on the stock, raises target price to 2050 rupees from 2000 rupees

** More than 6 mln shares change hands versus 30-day avg of about 2.2 mln shares

** HDFC has an estimated PE of 34.19, lower than the sector avg of 62.07, according to Thomson Reuters data ($1 = 63.4125 Indian rupees)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.