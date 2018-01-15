BUZZ-India's HDFC hits record high on $1.75 bln fundraising deal

** Shares of Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd rise as much 6.5 pct to their highest ever

** Co on Saturday approved plans to raise 111.04 bln rupees ($1.75 billion) from a preferential share sale to Singapore’s GIC, private equity KKR & Co. LP, Canada’s OMERS, France’s Carmignac and India’s Premji Invest

** Latest fundraising mainly for investing in a share sale by HDFC Bank to maintain the mortgage lender’s 21 pct stake in the bank

** Still, including other stake monetisation plans, Deutsche Bank analysts expect HDFC to raise 270 bln rupees over the next 6-12 months, leaving it a “large pool” to explore organic and inorganic growth opportunities

** Deutsche Bank, which has a “buy” rating on the stock, raises target price to 2050 rupees from 2000 rupees

** More than 6 mln shares change hands versus 30-day avg of about 2.2 mln shares

** HDFC has an estimated PE of 34.19, lower than the sector avg of 62.07, according to Thomson Reuters data ($1 = 63.4125 Indian rupees)