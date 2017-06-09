BUZZ-India's healthcare sector gets most downgrades in 1 month; biggest decliner this year

** Indian pharma companies receive 47 downgrades in the past one month, the highest among all sectors - StarMine

** The outlook will be muted for at least two quarters, says Ranjit Kapadia, senior vice president, Centrum Broking

** Sector is hit by generic drugs' price erosion in the United States due to higher competition and consolidation of distributors along with U.S. FDA quality concerns and rupee appreciation

** United States is Indian pharma's largest export market

** Last month, Sun Pharma said 2018 sales may fall as U.S. market gets tougher

** Pharma sector is the biggest decliner among all sectors this year tmsnrt.rs/2rbUqfq

** Modi's generics-only drugs plan worries health experts and Indian pharma sector