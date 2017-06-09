FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BUZZ-India's healthcare sector gets most downgrades in 1 month; biggest decliner this year
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
June 9, 2017 / 8:35 AM / 2 months ago

BUZZ-India's healthcare sector gets most downgrades in 1 month; biggest decliner this year

1 Min Read

** Indian pharma companies receive 47 downgrades in the past one month, the highest among all sectors - StarMine

** The outlook will be muted for at least two quarters, says Ranjit Kapadia, senior vice president, Centrum Broking

** Sector is hit by generic drugs' price erosion in the United States due to higher competition and consolidation of distributors along with U.S. FDA quality concerns and rupee appreciation

** United States is Indian pharma's largest export market

** Last month, Sun Pharma said 2018 sales may fall as U.S. market gets tougher

** Pharma sector is the biggest decliner among all sectors this year tmsnrt.rs/2rbUqfq

** Modi's generics-only drugs plan worries health experts and Indian pharma sector (RM: gaurav.dogra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.