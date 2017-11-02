FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-India's Hexaware Technologies' shares up on Q2 profit beat
#India Market News
November 2, 2017 / 4:14 AM / 2 days ago

BUZZ-India's Hexaware Technologies' shares up on Q2 profit beat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Hexaware’s shares up as much as 4.2 pct

** Q2 profit rose 25 pct to 1.20 bln rupees ($18.59 mln), beating analysts’ average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters data

** FY18 revenue to be in upper end of guidance growth of 14 pct-15 pct, co said on Wednesday

** Co adds on track to beat upper end of outlook on profit

** “Barring these client specific issues, management commentary was robust,” Emkay Global Financial Services analysts write in note, adding that it was driven by strong traction from existing clients

** Six of 20 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, eight “hold” and six “sell” or lower; their median PT is 250 rupees

$1 = 64.5600 Indian rupees

