** H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd falls as much as 6.4 pct to 252.70 rupees on its trading debut vs IPO price of 270 rupees per share

** The construction firm’s $70.9 mln IPO was subscribed nearly 5 times

** Co provides engineering, procurement and construction services and undertakes civil & related infrastructure projects mainly in the roads and highway sector

** H.G. Infra is the sixth listing of 2018 in the Indian markets and the first IPO in the infrastructure & construction space