BUZZ-India's Hindalco Industries gains on unit's Q1 strong results
#India Market News
August 8, 2017 / 4:28 AM / in 2 months

BUZZ-India's Hindalco Industries gains on unit's Q1 strong results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Hindalco Industries’ shares surge as much as 7.6 pct to highest since Feb. 2011

** Stock is top pct gainer on NSE index

** Co's unit Novelis' Q1 profit more than quadruples to $101 mln, helped by debt refinancing activities, Hindalco said in an exchange filing on Monday bit.ly/2uBRLgY

** Co should be able to maintain both high spread and EBITDA margin between 10 pct - 11 pct driven by higher auto shipments in product mix, sustained operating cost efficiencies and benign LME aluminium prices, Edelweiss Research analysts wrote in a note

** Novelis, which produces flat-rolled aluminium products, operates across North America, South America, Europe and Asia

